The Office of the Presidential Commissioner announced on Wednesday the completion of the effort to set up an Online Platform of Cypriots of the Diaspora and the National Strategy for the Cypriots of the Diaspora.

A press release issued by the Office of the Presidential Commissioner says that this is a major and pioneering project with multiple benefits both for Cyprus and the diaspora as well.

The platform will comprise a Registrar of Cypriot of the Diaspora and a page entitled “Learn your Roots.”

It will be ready within the next days and can be found at https://cydiaspora.gov.cy/

Moreover the Office published on Wednesday the National Strategy for the Cypriots of the Diaspora. This is a revised strategy with the actions and the goals for further promoting the potentials of Greeks living abroad.

The Strategy can be found online.