An earthquake of magnitude 3.6 on the Richter scale occurred at 08:06 on Sunday and was felt slightly, particularly in Famagusta and Larnaca district.

According to a statement from the Geological Survey Department of the Ministry of Agriculture, Rural Development and Environment on Sunday 5 February 2023 at 08:06 local time, an earthquake was recorded by the seismological network of the Department with an epicentre in a sea area east of Cyprus, 25 kilometres northeast of ⁹9⁹Paralimni and a focal depth of 35 kilometres.

The phenomenon is monitored by the Seismological Centre of the Geological Survey Department and the relevant information (seismic parameters, interactive maps, etc.) is published on the Geological Survey Department’s websites www.gsd-seismology.org.cy and http://www.moa.gov.cy/gsd and on the Department’s Twitter account.