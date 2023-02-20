Do you recognise these women?

We’d like to speak to them in relation to an attempted robbery at London Bridge underground station.

At around 11.45pm on Sunday 2 January, a woman was walking towards the exit at the station when she was approached by a group of women.

They threatened her, before attacking her. She was knocked out, sustaining cuts and bruises to her face and body.

None of the victim’s belongings were taken, but it is believed the suspects were interrupted by station staff.

Officers would like to talk to the women in these images, as it is believed they may be able to help the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to text BTP on 61016, or phone 0800 40 50 40, with reference 600 of 2 January.

Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.