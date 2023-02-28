Superintendent Lisa Butterfield, Lead on Neighbourhood Policing in Havering, said: “Our investigation is progressing swiftly, with a number of arrests already made and a coordinated response between local police teams and CID colleagues. Officers will be patrolling in the town centre at key times all week to reassure local people, and I encourage anyone who is concerned or anxious to approach those officers.

“We know that there were a number of people in and around the shopping centre when this incident happened – if you are one of those people and you haven’t yet spoken to police, please do get in touch.”

Police were called at 17:38hrs on Monday, 27 February, to reports of a stabbing on South Street in Romford.

Officers attended along with London Ambulance Service. Three teenage boys, aged 15, 16 and 17, were found with knife injuries.

They were taken to hospital for treatment – none of their injuries are life-threatening.

Three teenage males [no further details] were arrested on suspicion of public order and/or weapons offences. They were taken to east London police stations where they remain at this time.

Superintendent Butterfield, added: “We understand how disturbing knife incidents can be to local residents, particularly parents, but I can reassure you we have our investigation team working around the clock to ascertain exactly what happened yesterday and to bring the offenders to justice.

“Our neighbourhood and schools officers continue their patrols – in and around schools, and along key transport routes and hubs. We will be using a range of tactics to disrupt and deter those who seek to bring violence to Romford so that people can go about their day safely.

“If you have any information that can support our investigation, i urge you to come forward.”

Enquiries are ongoing and a crime scene is in place. Any witnesses are asked to call 101 or Tweet @MetCC quoting 5355/27Feb. To remain 100% anonymous contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or visit crimestoppers-uk.org.