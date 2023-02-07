David Carrick has been sentenced to life imprisonment and ordered to serve a minimum of 30 years behind bars.

He pleaded guilty to 49 offences against 12 women including 24 counts of rape and further counts of controlling and coercive behaviour, sexual assault and false imprisonment.

He was sacked from the Metropolitan Police Service last month.

Carrick was sentenced at Southwark Crown Court on Tuesday, 7 February following a two day hearing.

Commissioner Sir Mark Rowley said: “David Carrick’s crimes were unspeakably evil. The detail is harrowing.

“He subjected these victims and survivors to the most degrading and inhumane treatment and yet they still showed the courage to come forward and to provide the evidence that led to his conviction.

“He exploited his position as a police officer in the most disgusting way. He should not have been a police officer. We weren’t rigorous enough in our approach and as a result we missed opportunities to identify the warning signs over decades. I want to again reiterate my apology on behalf of the Met. We are truly sorry.

“I recognise that as a result of this case and other prominent recent cases, there are women whose trust in the police is profoundly shaken.

“I and tens of thousands of officers and staff in the Met are horrified by this man’s crimes and recognise this will shake Londoners trust too.

“We have let down women across London but we are more determined than ever to put it right.

“I have been clear, we will rid the Met of those who corrupt our integrity by bringing the same intensive investigative approach to identifying wrongdoing in our own ranks as we do to identifying criminals in the community. Some other police services are starting to confront similar issues.

“Addressing systemic failures will take time, but we will be determined and relentless in rooting out the corrupt. Lifting the stone and confronting what we find beneath, will result in more difficult cases coming to light. We need the support of Londoners to get through it.

“This is not the time for me to lay out in detail the actions we are taking to root out those who corrupt our integrity. Today is about the victims’ fight for justice.

“On 31st March, we will be sharing the progress we have made on rooting out those who corrupt our integrity. We will earn back the trust and confidence of women and give Londoners the police service they deserve.