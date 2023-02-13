The Cyprus Sevens Championship kicks off THIS WEEKEND! The first round will be held on Saturday 18 February at Maroni Sporting Centre (Κοινότικο Γήπεδο Μαρωνίου), KO 13:30. Four on-island teams will face each other in this year’s Sevens Championship, sponsored by The Legal Opinions, and we would love to see our fans there supporting them. Confirmed details of the championship are as follows:

ROUND ONE

Saturday 18 February, KO 13:30

Maroni Sporting Center

ROUND TWO

Saturday 11 March, KO 13:30

Maroni Sporting Center

ROUND THREE

Saturday 1 April, KO TBC

Sportivo, Paphos

ROUND FOUR

Saturday 22 April, KO 13:30

Limassol Crusaders’ Ground

TEAMS

Paphos Tigers

Limassol Crusaders

Larnaca Spartans

Akrotiri Rugby

Tournament details correct at time of publishing, however we recommend checking our social media profiles for information about changes to the schedule.