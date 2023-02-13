The Cyprus Sevens Championship kicks off THIS WEEKEND! The first round will be held on Saturday 18 February at Maroni Sporting Centre (Κοινότικο Γήπεδο Μαρωνίου), KO 13:30. Four on-island teams will face each other in this year’s Sevens Championship, sponsored by The Legal Opinions, and we would love to see our fans there supporting them. Confirmed details of the championship are as follows:
ROUND ONE
Saturday 18 February, KO 13:30
Maroni Sporting Center
ROUND TWO
Saturday 11 March, KO 13:30
Maroni Sporting Center
ROUND THREE
Saturday 1 April, KO TBC
Sportivo, Paphos
ROUND FOUR
Saturday 22 April, KO 13:30
Limassol Crusaders’ Ground
TEAMS
Paphos Tigers
Limassol Crusaders
Larnaca Spartans
Akrotiri Rugby
Tournament details correct at time of publishing, however we recommend checking our social media profiles for information about changes to the schedule.