Cyprus Cabinet on Wednesday approved financial aid of half a million euro for the immediate needs of the people affected by the catastrophic earthquake that hit Turkey and Syria.

Deputy Government Spokesperson Niovi Parissinos said in a written statement that the Cabinet observed a minute of silence for the Turkish Cypriots who perished in the earthquake.

Parissinos said that President Nicos Anastasiades expresses once again his devastation and grief for the loss of lives in the Turkish Cypriot community and conveys the warm condolences of the government to the grieving families and relatives.

Some forty Turkish Cypriots lost their lives in the earthquake. Most of them were young students and their teachers who were in the area for a volleyball tournament.