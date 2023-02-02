Cyprus Police announced that road traffic checks will be carried out with regards to the use of protective helmets by cyclists, which is obligatory as of today, as well as regarding the proper type of helmets being used.

Upon any infringement, cyclists will be booked with an out of Court fine of 50 euros. In case of non-payment of out of Court fines issued during road checks, a case of traffic offences will be registered for Court trial, according to the police, and a monetary penalty of no more than 500 euros may be imposed by the Court, in case of conviction.

Also, the Police notes that the helmets approved for use by cyclists and bicycle co-passengers over 14 years of age, must be in compliance with Standard CYS EN 1078:2012+A1, while helmets approved for use by bicyclists and bicycle co-passengers under 14 years of age, must be in compliance with Standard CYS ΕΝ 1080:2013. Helmets must bear the sign for conformity CE.