The Cyprus rescue team which was on standby to get the ‘go-ahead’ to travel to Turkey will not be going to the country, the Civil Defence Spokesperson Panagiotis Liasides told the Cyprus News Agency on Thursday afternoon.

Liasides said that the team was informed by the EU Civil Protection Mechanism. The team comprised of 17 members, 15 from the Civil Defense, a doctor and a nurse.

Cyprus expressed from the very beginning its readiness to assist the rescue operation in Turkey, following the catastrophic earthquake that left many thousands dead.