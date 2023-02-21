AEK Larnaka clinched on Thursday a historic victory against Dnipro for the first leg of their Europa Conference League knockout round playoff tie. The game took place in Cyprus and Ángel García scored for AEK at 84’. The two sides previously met in Europa League qualifying this season and AEK is now a step closer for a place in the final 16 of Europe’s tertiary competition. Next game is on February 23rd in Slovakia.

In the league AEK had a disappointing away 2-1 defeat against AEL who have improved massively showing their true potential. Whilst an even bigger shock was second placed Apoel dropping points at home to third from bottom Doxa with a 1-1 draw.. Anorthosis have started to find their feet with a 2-1 win over Pafos who have dropped to fourth place. Omonia beat Olympiakos 1-0 with a Louis Loizou goal. Apollon down to a 1-0 goal in the 20th minute to Akritas fought back and scored three late goals from Pittas 2 and Donych to ensure a comforatable win. Aris leap into third place after beating Nea Salamina 3-0 their goals coming from Kokorin , Gomes and an own goal. Karmiotissa and Paralimni shared points at 1-1

Results AEL 2 AEK 1 , Apoel 1 Doxa 1, Olympiakos 0 Omonia 1, Anorthosis 2 Pafos 1, Akritas 1 Apollon 3, Aris 3 Nea Salamina 3, Karmiotissa 1 Paralimni 1

Standings AEK 54, Apoel 53, Aris 49, Pafos 48, Omonia 36, Apollon 38, Nea Salamis 37, AEL 34, Anorthosis 32, Karmiotissa 27, Paralimni 18, Doxa 15, Olympiakos 14, Akritas Chlorakas 12.