Shocks galore as top of the table AEK took a last minute equaliser to draw with bottom of the table Akritas who led from the 20th minute 1-1 at home in Larnaca.

A seven goal thriller at the Alpha Mega Stadium where Apollon lost at home to Karmiotissa 4-3.Apollon were winning 2-0 then 3-1 and lost 4-3,

Apollon’s goals came friom Donyoh, Shahar and Pittas. the Karmiotissa goals came from Coulibaly,Allouchi 2,and Gravenberch.

Second placed Apoel beat Paralimni 2-1.

In the Famagusta derby Anorthosis beat Nea Salamina 1-0 with a Mraz goal.

4th placed Aris beat Omonia 2-1 Bengtsson and Babicka scoring to give Aris 2-0 lead with a penalty from Omonia’s Ansaford reducing the score. Doxa and Olympiakos shared points with a goalless draw.

Pafos beat AEL 1-0 with a Tankovic goal.

Results

Pafos 1 AEL 0, Apollon 3 Karmiotissa 4, Nea Salamina 0 Anorthosis 1, AEK Larnaca 1 Akritas 1, Omonia 1 Aris 2, Paralimni 1 Apoel 2, Doxa 0 Olympiakos 0.

Standings

AEK 54, Apoel 52, Pafos 48, Aris 46, Nea Salamis 37, Omonia 35, Apollon 35, AEL 31, Anorthosis 29, Karmiotissa 26, Paralimni 17, Doxa 14, Olympiakos 14, Akritas Chlorakas 12.