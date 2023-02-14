The right to temporary protection to Ukrainian nationals who have received the right in Cyprus is automatically extended for a year, the Ministry of Interior announced on Tuesday.
It said that after a relevant Cabinet decision, the right is automatically extended for another year, that is until 4th March.
Therefore those who already have temporary protection, do not need to resubmit a new application to the Asylum Service or to have a new biometric residence permit issued by the Civil Registry and Migration Department.