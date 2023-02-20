The formation of the Council of Ministers is at an “advanced stage,” President-elect Nikos Christodoulides said on Sunday, adding that he has not yet received proposals by the parties who supported his candidacy in the presidential elections.

Christodoulides won the run-off ballot of the Cyprus presidential elections last Sunday and will assume duties on March 1.

“All in due time,” he said responding to questions by journalists as to when he will announce the new Cabinet. Christodoulides spoke to the press after casting his vote for the local elections for the next Bishop of the city in succession of Georgios who was elected last December as the new Archbishop of Cyprus.

Christodoulides added that along with the new Council of Minister “which is at an advanced stage,” there are other important issues on which preparatory work is being carried out.

Responding to a question whether he has received proposals by the parties which supported his candidacy over the new Cabinet, Christodoulides said so far he has not yet received any suggestions, adding that any existing suggestions are welcome.

He pointed out that he has set the context for the Council of Ministers following the messages he received by the society in the run up to the elections.

“The messages we received from the civil society will constitute a fundamental condition for our options and proposals both with regard to issues of substance as well as the formation of the Cabinet,” the newly elected President stated.

Noting that this is not a “slogan,” he added that “now is the time to put it into practice.”

“And for me, I would like to reiterate, the dialogue with the society and the results will be crucial to my decisions,” Christodoulides stressed.