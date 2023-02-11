Cyprus’ Department of Fisheries and Marine Research is looking for the causes of the death of Cuvier’s beaked whales, a species of “Ziphius”, that were washed up dead on the northern coast of Paphos, proceeding with a postmortem examination and taking samples.

“The necropsy of the whales of the Ziphius species (scientific name Ziphius cavirostris) was carried out in order to find the causes of their death after the washout of six dead, recorded on the northern coast of Paphos in the Polis-Gialia-Argaka areas,” officer of the department of Fisheries and Marine Research Ioannis Ioannou told CNA.

Ioannou said that in an postmortem examination performed on one of them, some samples were taken by a veterinarian of the State Veterinary Services and by a veterinarian of the non-governmental organization ARION, which cooperates with the Department of Fisheries and Marine Research, and there will be further examinations. He added that they have information on three more cases of whales washed up dead in the occupied territories of Cyprus.

When asked about the phenomenon, he noted that mass deaths of whales had not occurred in the past, however, one incident was recorded last year, one in 2001 and one in 2002.

Ioannou noted that the Department of Fisheries and Marine Research recorded on Thursday four whales that were washed up on the northern coast of Paphos, in the Polis-Gialias-Argaka areas. Local staff immediately went to the area and after intensive efforts, the three whales were returned to the sea, while the 4th was already dead.

On Friday, four dead whales were recorded on the coastline which is under the control of the Republic of Cyprus (from Poli Chrysochous to Pachyammos), possibly, according to the Department of Fisheries, some were the ones that had been pushed back into the sea on Thursday night.

Ioannou noted that staff from the Department of Fisheries was checking the area to see if other whales will wash up, while they were in communication with Greece authorities to see if there was a similar incident there.