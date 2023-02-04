Everything is going according to plan and all the individual steps are being implemented in view of the polls opening on Sunday, the Chief Returning Officer Dr Costas Constantinou told CNA on Saturday.

According to Dr. Constantinou, the ballot boxes have been given to the presiding officers and the polling stations are ready for the voting process to begin normally on Sunday morning.

With regard to overseas polling stations, the Chief Returning Officer noted that as of 2 pm, all officials who were to travel abroad are already in the cities where they have been assigned duties, with the latest confirmed arriving flight being that to Paris.

“At the moment everything is calm until we move on to the next day,” Dr. Constantinou concluded.