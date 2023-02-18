Around 13 tons of humanitarian aid were transported by Cyprus Airways on Thursday on a special flight to support earthquake victims in Turkey and Syria, while more aid will be transported on their scheduled flights in the coming days.

According to a statement issued by the carrier, about 10 tons of medical supplies, a hundred boxes of baby food and other collected goods were transported to support the victims affected by the recent disastrous earthquake.

As stated, following the announcement by Cyprus Airways on February 8 with the creation and announcement of the dedicated email [email protected] to assist in aid efforts in the areas affected by the devastating earthquake by making its aircraft and capacity available to governments, charities and organisations in need of transporting goods, medicines and rescue teams or equipment, the response was a reminder that people see no borders, nor ethnicities when it comes to helping each other in such difficult times.

It is noted that today’s cargo included 10 tons of medicine donated by Medochemie, as well as hundreds of baby food cases donated by P.T.Hadjigeorgiou, along with other goods donated by citizens and the Cyprus Airways team as a whole, while in the coming days mainly clothes, food and blankets will be transported.

It is added that the aid was delivered thanks to the generous contribution of Petrolina – PPT Aviation Services, Hermes Airports and LGS Handlers who did everything possible in the time frame given, Airtrans Cargo for the loading of the goods as well as the staff of these partnerships and our fellow citizens.

As Cyprus Airlines COO Captain Andy Georgiou said in the statement, the company took the initiative to carry out this flight, which will transport medical supplies and essentials that will be used by the medical and nursing staff in their daily efforts to save and treat the earthquake victims.

“The feelings of grief and pain experienced by people, a mother who loses her child, a child who is left orphaned, a family that is displaced by the earthquake, are common to all people, they have no boundaries, nor are they limited to ethnicities “, concluded Georgiou.