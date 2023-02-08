Cyprus Airways, the flag carrier airline of Cyprus, on Wednesday, announced that it is making available its aircraft and capacity for governments, charities and organisations that need transportation of goods, medicines and rescue teams or equipment.

“Cyprus Airways will make capacity available on its scheduled flights to Beirut and is willing to organise special relief flights to get the necessary cargo to the areas that need most support,” the company said in a press release.

“Cyprus Airways is extending its support to any organisation, government bodies and others assisting in this tragedy and urges them to contact [email protected] with their requests,” it added.