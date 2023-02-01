YouTuber Fidias Panayiotou, a self-confessed fan of billionaire Elon Musk who spent months chasing him for a hug, finally had his wish granted!

He posted a photo with the SpaceX and Tesla founder on Twitter on National Hugging Day observed on January 21.

Fidias, from Cyprus, documented his journey as he pitched tents outside Musk’s SpaceX and Tesla offices and even wore a bluebird costume holding a signboard that read: “hug me Elon.”

During the FIFA World Cup final in Qatar in December 2022, two young boys approached Musk requesting he hug the famous YouTuber. Just as Fidias was about to give up, he saw Musk’s tweet agreeing to it.

Fidias posted the photo as he hugged Musk with a triumphant expression on his face. “We are definitely living in a simulation @elonmusk! Happy National Hugging Day everyone,” he posted on January 22.

The tweet has received over 140,000 likes.

Fidias has more than 43k followers on Instagram where he posts videos performing pranks and stunts while travelling the world.