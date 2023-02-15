The Leader of Haringey Council, Cllr Peray Ahmet, and our Cabinet Member for Children, Schools & Families, Cllr Zena Brabazon, have issued this joint statement following the sad passing of Rhodes Avenue Primary School head teacher Adrian Hall, who died suddenly at the age of 44 yesterday.

We were both shocked and saddened to hear the sad news that one of our school heads in Haringey, Adrian Hall at Rhodes Avenue Primary, passed away suddenly on Monday (13 February 2023). He was 44 years old.

Adrian will be remembered by his colleagues at Rhodes Avenue Primary and those who work in the education sector here in our borough as somebody who strove to achieve the very best outcomes for his pupils and fellow staff members.

He also devoted his time and worked tirelessly on school improvement work elsewhere in Haringey, while leading an Ofsted-rated ‘Outstanding’ school himself at Rhodes Avenue Primary.

He leaves behind a great and lasting legacy – one we’re sure his colleagues at Rhodes Avenue Primary will continue to deliver upon as a fitting tribute to Adrian as a collegiate friend and mentor.

Adrian is survived by his husband Daniel, their son Jaiden and his mother, Cynthia. Our condolences and thoughts go out to them, his beloved family, and friends at this difficult time.

Council staff are continuing to support Rhodes Avenue Primary and the wider school community amid the collective sense of shock and sadness.

Rhodes Avenue Primary will also be releasing further information on arrangements for the school in the coming days.

For now though, we will all mourn and fondly remember Adrian for who he truly was – a loving son, husband and father and a truly special head teacher.