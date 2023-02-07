Community groups appeal for aid in London and across the UK
The Turkish Speaking community groups in London and across the UK have made appeals calling on community members to donate to a number of appeals which will be sending aid to Turkey following the devasting earthquakes that hit the country yesterday morning.
Many of the Turkish Speaking communities in London have been affected by the devastation which has hit many of their hometowns and villages.
Below are a number of drop-off points and contacts number for community groups and associations which will be aiding to send support to Turkey.
Many have asked for items such as; Winter supplies, blankets, coats, shoes and other items.
Contact numbers have been provided for more information regarding requested items and deadline dates and times for drop-offs.
Drop-off points:
London
West London Turkish Community Centre
670 Hanworth Road, Hounslow TW4 5NP
Chairman: Özkan Kalkan – Tel: 07830932923
Karahasanlılar U.K.
3rd Floor, Community Centre, 8 Lovelace Street, London E8 4FF
İbrahim Altun – 07872665199
Ramadan Mosque
9-15 Shacklewell Lane, London E8 2DA
Contact: Hussein El Bakayi – 07930 433640
TWPA
4 Willoughby Road, London, N8 0HR
Turkish Cypriot Women’s Project
140A Falkand Road, Lodnon N8 0NP
TCCA
628-630 Green Lanes, London N8 0SD
New Peckham Mosque
99 Cobourgh Road, London, DA15 9NU
CML Cargo
10 Commercial Road, London N18 1TP
Contact:07990041485
UK
Luton Turkish Education and Culture Foundation
58 Dumfries Street, Luton LU1 5BS
President: Atilla Üstün – Tel: 07799891676
Leicester Religious Education and Culture Association
277 Saffron Lane, Leicester, Le26ue
UK President: Murat Şükrü Acar – Tel: 07833625391
Bristol Turkish Community
270 Gloucester Road, Bristol BS7 8PB
Halil Ibrahim: 07450255635
Woolston Learning Centre (Southampton)
2 Victoria Road Southampton, SO19 9DX
Contact: 07832972914
Guney Ingiltere Anadolu Kultur Merkezi (Poutsmouth)
Sabin Cebeci: 07979507668
Devon Turkish Community
42A main Roade, Exeter, devon EX4 8HS
Yasa Oflaz: 07794521332
Manchester:
Senol & Senol Ltds-Unit C Canalside North John Gilberts Way, Trafford Park M17 IUP
Mevre Erol: 07534690257
Gemak UK – Milk-Lab UK Building, Salder Street, Middleton M24 5UJ
Erdal Akcora: 07399460813
The donation can be made to the following community groups and associations:
The Ataturk Society UK (ASUK)
Acc Name: Ingiltere ADD – Acc No: 01017598 -Sort Code: 40-51-98 – Reference: TR Earthquake
London Alevi Cultural Centre and Cemevi (IAKMC)
Acc Name: London Alevi Cultural Centre and Cemevi – Acc No: 60570966 -Sort Code: 20-46-60– Reference: Earthquake
Day-Mer
Acc Name: Day-Mer Turkish & Kurdish Community Solidarity Centre– Acc No: 00283464 -Sort Code: 30-98-14– Reference: Earthquake
Gik-Der
Acc Name: Refugee Workers Cultural Association– Acc No: 65371525 -Sort Code: 08-92-66– Reference: Earthquake