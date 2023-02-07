Community groups appeal for aid in London and across the UK

The Turkish Speaking community groups in London and across the UK have made appeals calling on community members to donate to a number of appeals which will be sending aid to Turkey following the devasting earthquakes that hit the country yesterday morning.

Many of the Turkish Speaking communities in London have been affected by the devastation which has hit many of their hometowns and villages.

Below are a number of drop-off points and contacts number for community groups and associations which will be aiding to send support to Turkey.

Many have asked for items such as; Winter supplies, blankets, coats, shoes and other items.

Contact numbers have been provided for more information regarding requested items and deadline dates and times for drop-offs.

Drop-off points:

London

West London Turkish Community Centre

670 Hanworth Road, Hounslow TW4 5NP

Chairman: Özkan Kalkan – Tel: 07830932923

Karahasanlılar U.K.

3rd Floor, Community Centre, 8 Lovelace Street, London E8 4FF

İbrahim Altun – 07872665199

Ramadan Mosque

9-15 Shacklewell Lane, London E8 2DA

Contact: Hussein El Bakayi – 07930 433640

TWPA

4 Willoughby Road, London, N8 0HR

Turkish Cypriot Women’s Project

140A Falkand Road, Lodnon N8 0NP

TCCA

628-630 Green Lanes, London N8 0SD

New Peckham Mosque

99 Cobourgh Road, London, DA15 9NU

CML Cargo

10 Commercial Road, London N18 1TP

Contact:07990041485

UK

Luton Turkish Education and Culture Foundation

58 Dumfries Street, Luton LU1 5BS

President: Atilla Üstün – Tel: 07799891676

Leicester Religious Education and Culture Association

277 Saffron Lane, Leicester, Le26ue

UK President: Murat Şükrü Acar – Tel: 07833625391

Bristol Turkish Community

270 Gloucester Road, Bristol BS7 8PB

Halil Ibrahim: 07450255635

Woolston Learning Centre (Southampton)

2 Victoria Road Southampton, SO19 9DX

Contact: 07832972914

Guney Ingiltere Anadolu Kultur Merkezi (Poutsmouth)

Sabin Cebeci: 07979507668

Devon Turkish Community

42A main Roade, Exeter, devon EX4 8HS

Yasa Oflaz: 07794521332

Manchester:

Senol & Senol Ltds-Unit C Canalside North John Gilberts Way, Trafford Park M17 IUP

Mevre Erol: 07534690257

Gemak UK – Milk-Lab UK Building, Salder Street, Middleton M24 5UJ

Erdal Akcora: 07399460813

The donation can be made to the following community groups and associations:

The Ataturk Society UK (ASUK)

Acc Name: Ingiltere ADD – Acc No: 01017598 -Sort Code: 40-51-98 – Reference: TR Earthquake

London Alevi Cultural Centre and Cemevi (IAKMC)

Acc Name: London Alevi Cultural Centre and Cemevi – Acc No: 60570966 -Sort Code: 20-46-60– Reference: Earthquake

Day-Mer

Acc Name: Day-Mer Turkish & Kurdish Community Solidarity Centre– Acc No: 00283464 -Sort Code: 30-98-14– Reference: Earthquake

Gik-Der

Acc Name: Refugee Workers Cultural Association– Acc No: 65371525 -Sort Code: 08-92-66– Reference: Earthquake

