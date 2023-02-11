Commissioner for Cohesion and Reforms Elisa Ferreira expressed her “deep sadness and sincere condolences to the families who lost their loved ones in the terrible earthquake that struck Türkiye and Syria” in a statement, referring especially to the Turkish Cypriot teenagers who are among the victims of the earthquake.

“Our hearts ache for the Turkish Cypriot teenagers from Famagusta who were in Adiyaman for a sports event, and lost their lives” Ferreira said.

“Some of the children and the accompanying parents and teachers are known to Commission staff working with the Turkish Cypriot community who join in expressing their deepest sympathies. There are no words that can describe the pain of parents who lost their children” Ferreira added.

“The European Commission stands in solidarity with all those affected. Search and rescue teams from EU member states are supporting the search for the missing, and humanitarian aid has been dispatched” she underlined.

As announced on Wednesday, the European Commission and the Swedish Presidency of the Council will organise a Donors’ Conference in March, in coordination with Turkish authorities, for the people of Türkiye and Syria affected by this tragedy.