Christodoulides’ political bureau said in a press release that the two men talked at Tatar’s initiative. The Turkish Cypriot leader congratulated Christodoulides over his election, while Christodoulides expressed his condolences to the Turkish Cypriot community and the families of the victims of the devastating earthquake in Turkey. Moreover he conveyed to Tatar the readiness of the Republic of Cyprus, that has already been expressed, to provide any help required.

Referring to the Cyprus problem, Christodoulides emphasized to the Turkish Cypriot leader that the current state of affairs is not to the benefit of any of the two communities on the island. At the same time he expressed his readiness for the resumption of negotiations on the agreed basis for a solution to the Cyprus problem.

The President-elect conveyed his readiness for a meeting with Tatar the soonest possible, either prior or after assuming his duties and informed him about his intention to officially notify the UN about this.

On his part, Ersin Tatar refrained from responding immediately, the statement said.