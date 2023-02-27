With Cyprus always in mind, many Cypriots in London joined in the celebrations and kept the traditions alive for the beginning of Lent. After two years of postponement due to the pandemic, the celebration of Lent ended in a major success with attendants eating, singing and dancing.

The celebration of Lent was organised by the Cypriot Women’s League and the Cypriot Centre and despite concerns about people being hesitant to come post – pandemic, the turn up completely exceeded expectations with the organisers of the Lent outdoing themselves.

One of the latest issues to emerge, is the shortage of greens and vegetables in supermarkets: a problem which has affected shoppers in the UK and most certainly the process of putting together the festivities of the Lent at the Cypriot Community Centre.

It was a joyous but emotional day for everyone, filled with laughter, reunions, tsiatista and poignant thoughts that take back every Cypriot to the beautiful island that remains occupied to this day.