Detectives from British Transport Police are today releasing a CCTV image in an effort to identify a man who died on the London Underground last week.

On 12 February, officers were called to Hanger Lane Underground station following reports of a casualty on the tracks.

Paramedics also attended, however a man was sadly pronounced dead at the scene. The incident is not being treated as suspicious.

Officers have made extensive efforts to try and identify the man since the incident, and they’re now releasing this CCTV image in the hope someone will recognise him and be able to assist their investigation.

He is described as a light skinned man, possibly of European or Arabic origin, in his 20’s or 30’s. He was also described as 6ft tall, with dark hair, light hazel eyes and a dark beard with traces of ginger. At the time he was wearing blue, white and grey Nike Kick Phantom trainers and a black puffa style H&M coat.

DI Ian Wright from British Transport Police, said: “This was a tragic incident and we are working very hard to identify this man so we can offer his family support and let them know what has happened. If you know who this man may be then I would urge you to contact us as soon as possible.

“Anyone with information can contact BTP by sending a text to 61016 or by calling 0800 40 50 40 quoting reference 281 of 12/02/22”.