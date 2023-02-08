Detectives investigating an upskirting offence on-board a Metropolitan line train are today releasing CCTV images in connection.

On 22 October 2022, at around 10.25pm, a group of teenagers were travelling on a Metropolitan line train when a man began to move closer to stand next to them.

As the group got off the train at Wembley Park, the man squatted down and held his phone underneath the skirt of one of the girls.

He then walked to another carriage and left the train at Watford.

Officers believe the man in the CCTV images may have information which could help their investigation.

If you recognise him, or have any information, please contact BTP by texting 61016 or calling 0800 40 50 40 quoting reference 749 of 22/10/22.

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.