Do you recognise these young men?

Detectives are urgently looking to identify them after a teenager was stabbed in the head at Stratford station this week.

On 13 February at around 2.22pm, the victim, a 16-year-old boy, was walking through the subway when a man walked past him and tried to trip him up.

He was then ambushed by two other young men who violently attacked him, kicking and stamping on him and stabbing him in the head and arm.

The victim was taken to hospital where he received treatment and is now recovering at home.

Detectives believe the young men in the CCTV images may have information which could help their investigation. If you recognise them or have any information please contact BTP by texting 61016 or calling 0800 40 50 40 quoting reference 603-13/02/23.

Alternatively you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.