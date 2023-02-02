Officers investigating a sexual assault at Holborn Underground station are today releasing this CCTV image in connection.

At just after 8pm on Saturday 24 December 2022, a woman got off a Central line train and noticed a man staring at her.

As she walked up the stairs towards the exit, the man walked behind her and sexually assaulted her.

Officers believe the man in the CCTV image may have information which could help their investigation.

If you recognise him, or have any information, please contact BTP by texting 61016 or calling 0800 40 50 40 quoting reference 812 of 25/12/22.

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.