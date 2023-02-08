A residential and commercial development, which will include a hotel, a marina and a pier for luxurious cruise ships, was approved on Wednesday by the Council of Ministers, as announced by Deputy Tourism Minister, Savvas Perdios.

In statements after the Cabinet’s meeting, Perdios said that it has been a goal of the Deputy Ministry for four years to promote the project’s implementation, the idea of which has been dormant for 30 years.

Perdios explained that a study drafted by experts, showed that a mixed development is possible, from a technical aspect, as long as the pier would only serve cruise ships up to 220 meters long, which are luxurious cruise ships. “This is very important, because it responds to the Deputy Ministry’s goal to attract tourists of a higher income,” he added.

He also noted that proposals for an integrated development project will be rated higher by the Deputy Ministry, as it would produce “greater profit for the local economy, for villages in the Pafos area, as well as for Poli Chrysochous area”. According to Perdios, local authorities and the Urban Planning Council have a positive approach towards the development, provided that the future investor will have to present environmental studies and the masterplan, when the time comes.

According to the Deputy Minister if things go according to plan then it is expected to have final indications for investors within 2024.

The Cabinet also approved a grant scheme for upgrades in hotels and tourist accommodation in the countryside, in the mountains or in remote areas. Perdios announced that accommodation in the mountains and remote areas will be granted at 75% of the cost for upgrades, countryside accommodation will be granted at 65% of the cost and accommodation in underdeveloped tourist areas will be granted at 50% of the cost.