By-election candidates

The result of yesterday’s by-election in Golders Green ward has been declared at Barnet Council Headquarters, in Colindale.

The seat was won by Conservative Party Candidate, Peter John Louis Zinkin and the turnout was 27.2 per cent.

This means the political composition of the Council is now 40 Labour, 22 Conservative and one independent.

There is no automatic change to the Council administration.

You can see the full results on our results web page External link. The by-election was held following the death of local councillor Melvin Cohen in January.