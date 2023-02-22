Two brothers have been jailed following an operation by the Met and US Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) after attempting to import a cache of deadly firearms concealed in a microwave from the US into the UK.

Edward Pink, 46 (10.05.76), of Namba Ray Close, Lambeth and Cadien Pink, 41 (24.04.81) of Surrey, were both convicted at Croydon Crown Court on Friday, 10 February of conspiracy to possess firearms with intent to endanger life and conspiracy to possess ammunition with intent to endanger life.

They were sentenced at the same court on Monday, 20 February to 12 years and 14 years respectively for each count, to run concurrently.

The court heard that on 28 June 2022, US authorities intercepted a parcel delivery from Florida destined for a business address in Newham after it was scanned and seen to contain a number of suspicious objects.

On searching they discovered a microwave; inside were four loaded firearms – two Glock 19 Gen 5 pistols; a Glock 17 Gen 5 pistol; one Taurus G2C pistol and 59 rounds of ammunition. All with the serial numbers removed.

US authorities seized the firearms and alerted the Met’s Specialist Crime Command, and a joint proactive investigation was launched.

On 12 July 2022, the pair were promptly arrested, charged and remanded in custody.

Cadien Pink denied any involvement, and when faced with a recorded voice note from his mobile phone in which he was instructed by the US contact he was ordering from to name his make, model and specification, he insisted this was in relation to hair clippers for his mobile barbering business.

Detective Chief Inspector Ant Jones, Specialist Crime Command, said: “The Met has fantastic working relationships with partner law enforcement agencies all over the world. It’s because of our work with our colleagues in HSI that we have successfully prevented a number of lethal weapons from falling into the wrong hands here; and successfully brought to justice those who conspired to import them for use on the streets of London.

“I’ve no doubt that this partnership working means that lives will have been saved as a result.

“Firearms are inextricably linked to gangs, drugs markets and organised crime groups and we will stop at nothing to disrupt the use and supply of firearms on the streets of London.”

HSI London Attaché Tim Hemker, said: “Homeland Security Investigations values its partnership with the Metropolitan Police Service and today’s sentencings highlight the impact exemplary international collaboration can have on the safety of communities we serve.

“HSI will continue to work with international law enforcement partners to investigate and combat transnational organized crimes, like weapons smuggling, to help bring criminals to justice that seek to circumvent laws and do harm worldwide.”