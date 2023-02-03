Boxer the cart-horse is introduced on page one of George Orwell’s Animal Farm.

‘Boxer was an enormous beast… and as strong as any two ordinary horses put together. He was universally respected for his steadiness of character and tremendous powers of work.’

He fights bravely against the humans. He is loyal and caring. Unfortunately, the pigs take advantage of this and work him until he collapses. They sell him to the slaughterhouse so that they can buy more whisky. Whenever something goes wrong, he blames himself and vows to work even harder.

His favourite sayings are ‘Napoleon is always right’ and ‘I will work harder.’ He is the strongest animal and could easily fight off the pigs and dogs. He never does though, as he is too used to taking orders.

Boxer believes everything that Napoleon (Stalin) tells him. The language is simple and reflects Boxer’s naivety; he does nothing when conditions get worse.

Orwell’s description of Boxer is emotive and inspirational: ‘To see him toiling up the slope inch by inch, his breath coming fast, the tips of his hoofs clawing at the ground, and his great sides matted with sweat, filled everyone with admiration.’

He never complains or lacks motivation. Even though he is described as dim, he takes the initiative when it comes to work: ‘He had made arrangements with the cockerel to call him three-quarters of an hour earlier in the morning instead of half an hour.’

Real life model

Boxer is based on a coal miner named Alexey Stakhanov who was famous for working hard to exceed his allocated quota of coal production. All for the cause of ‘Mother Russia’. Joseph Stalin built a cult of personality around him that rewarded workers who showed a similar heroic dedication to production and efficiency. Boxer supported Napoleon and also was very loyal to his kind. Unlike Boxer, Stakhanov was allowed to retire and ultimately outlived Stalin.

Boxer represents the exploited workers of Russia under Tsar Nicholas II, who ruled from 1894 until his expulsion in 1917. The workers never earned enough for food or accommodation. The Revolution of 1917 sought to address this, but only led to betrayal, more hardship and starvation under the cruel rule of Stalin.

English cartoonist David Low used a cart horse as a symbol for the Trades Union Congress in cartoons in the 1930s and 40s, years before Orwell began to write Animal Farm.

Like a lot of the other animals, except the pigs, Boxer lacks an education. Orwell uses this to show that without the benefit of learning, he cannot express himself to speak out against the pigs: ‘several times he tried to marshal his thoughts; but he couldn’t think of anything to say.’

Boxer fights in the Battle of the Cowshed and the Battle of the Windmill. When he collapses from overwork, the pigs say they have sent him to a veterinarian, when they have sent him instead to the knacker’s yard.

The other animals concoct a sentimental tale of the death of Boxer, saying that he was given the best medical care possible, paid for by the ‘compassionate’ Napoleon. Boxer’s death is turned into a day in his honour. Squealer says that his sayings, ‘Comrade Napoleon is always right’ and ‘I will work harder!’ should live on in all animals – another excuse to make them work even harder. As head of propaganda, Squealer ensures that small lies lead to bigger lies. Boxer’s strength keeps Animal Farm together: the animals trusted him to keep their spirits high during the long, hard and laborious winters.

(Picture: [email protected])

James Neophytou