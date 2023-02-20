Three Billericay goals secured a much-needed victory with a dominant performance.

The opening proceedings were quite uneventful with both teams struggling to break down their opposition’s defences. The first goal of the game came with eight minutes on the clock. Bradley Stevenson’s shot from outside the box fell to the feet of Kareem Isiaka and he set-up captain Michael Chambers who slotted home.

Billericay doubled their lead a few minutes before half time when Imran Uche’s shot deflected off his own leg into the path of Isiaka who scored past Josh Strizovic.

Two became three just after the restart when Anthony Jeffrey’s cross fell nicely for Stevenson who calmly slotted home on the volley.

The Borough were given a penalty when Michael Chambers brought down Ben Allen inside the box. Scott Durojaiye stepped up but his shot was saved by Harry Seaden. However, the assistant referee saw Seaden was off of his line when it was taken, meaning it had to be retaken. Allen took the second attempt and netted.

The Blues nearly added a fourth when John Ufuah was brought down in the box after he was sent through by Eze Ebuzoeme’s lobbed pass. Stevenson stepped up and his spot kick was expertly saved.