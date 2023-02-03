Due to popular demand, an extra date, plus a matinee performance, has been added to Basile’s Greek Mystique tour, courtesy of 1 to One Events.

The Greek American comedian’s show at the Millfield Theatre on Sunday 5 March at 7pm is almost SOLD OUT, but don’t worry if you haven’t grabbed a ticket as a matinee performance has been added at 2pm, as well as an extra date – Saturday 4 March at 7pm.

From the moment Basile takes the stage, the lunacy begins! His show has been described as “walking through a hall of revolving doors ways that lead to a series of unconventional situations that leave the audience in fits of laughter”!

From family situations involving his ethnic background to whatever is happening around the world, then throwing his characters and voices in the mix, will satisfy the young to the very old! So spice up your comedy pallet with a pinch of Basile for an evening of hilarity that you won’t soon forget!

Both performances on Sunday 5 March feature a special guest star appearance from the ultimate Elvis tribute artist, Mario Kombou, who is currently touring the UK and Europe in his own production of The Elvis Years.

Mario trained as an actor and has appeared in film and television around the world. He was chosen to perform the 1000th UK number 1 on Top of the Pops and is the only Elvis tribute artist to have been endorsed by Elvis’ first cousin Donna Presley of Elvis Presley Enterprises (EPE), managed and run by the Presley family.

Mario was the first European to win The Images of the King Contest World Championship in Memphis, Tennessee, which is the longest running contest and has been running for over 30 years.

He appeared in the lead role of Vince Everett in the hit West End production of Jailhouse Rock which ran for 1.5 years at the Piccadilly Theatre.

Saturday evening’s show (4 March) will feature a comedy twist, with a special guest appearance by award-winning comic Chris Marco K.

The Jawhar DZ 2018 Performing Arts contest winner and Cavendish Arms Comedy Virgin Winner 2011, not forgetting Kebab connoisseur, has had a number of sell out one man comedy stand up shows across the UK.

Expect hilarious stories on family life and growing up from this London Cypriot comedian!

Basile himself has praised Chris, saying he is a “funny cat with a funny body, he even has punch lines, catch them, he’s going to be a big star one day!”

Tickets for all three shows at the Millfield Theatre, Silver Street, Edmonton, London N18 1PJ are priced £25-£40 + booking fee and can be booked online at www.1ToOneEvents.co.uk and https://www.millfieldtheatre.co.uk

Students & Concessions: These tickets will have a £5.00 discount on your ticket cost. Please note students and concessions are required to show valid ID on entry.

For accessible seats (disabled access, mobility & carer tickets), please contact the Box Office direct on 020 8807 6680.

Age: 14+ – Valid ID required upon entry. Any persons between the ages of 14 – 17 MUST be accompanied by an adult.

Don’t miss the laughter – book your tickets now!