Barnet fail to make their early dominance count as they suffer their third successive league defeat, at the hands of Altrincham in their first match at The Hive in 6 games.

Despite leading 2-1 at half time, an unfortunate second half showing saw the side from Greater Manchester score three goals in front of the travelling fans whilst Barnet struggled to test Ollie Byrne in the Altrincham net.

A well taken goal from Oyedele got his side back into the game after Barnet failed to clear a corner before further goals from Regan Linney and Miles Welch-Hayes sunk the Bees to a damning 4-2 defeat.

Although the performance over the full ninety was poor, Barnet’s initial approach to the match gave the home fans much to be optimistic about.

The linesman’s flag was the only thing stopping Barnet from a lightning quick start as De Havilland thought he gave his side the lead in just the 7th minute with a neat finish in the Altrincham box.

But ‘The Robins’ couldn’t stop Harry Smith from giving Barnet the lead in the 13th minute.

Smith rose highest in the box to assertively head home Okimo’s deep cross into the area.

Despite their dominant start, Barnet were forced to retake the lead after being pegged back by a controversial Altrincham equaliser.

De Havilland’s wicked corner was flicked in at the near post by Harry Pritchard in the 25th minute to cancel out Jordan Hulme’s leveller just two minutes earlier.

Dean Brennan’s side continued to create chances towards the end of the second half. Dale Gorman unleashed a fierce strike which forced Byrne into an excellent save and plenty of opportunities were created by the electric pace of Courtney Senior on the Barnet right.

Although Barnet’s first 45 minutes were nothing short of excellent, Dean Brennan will be scratching his head as to where that team went for the second half.

Another dent in The Bees promotion hopes will look to rectified as The Hive hosts Aldershot this Saturday.

Barnet FC XI: 1. Walker, 3. Potter (23. Beard), 4. Collinge, Okimo, 8. Gorman, 9. Kabamba, 11. Kanu, 14. Pritchard, 25. Senior (7. Hall), 30. Smith, 33. De Havilland (5. Armstrong, 73’)

Unused subs: 20. Moyo, 28. Woods

Altrincham FC XI: 1. Byrne, 2. Jones, 4. Marriott, 6. Baines, 8. Lundstram, 9. Hulme, 10. Osbourne, 26. Jones, 28. Oyedele, 29. Linney, 34. Welch-Hayes

Unused subs: 11. Hussain, 16. Quitirna, 21. Gould, 33. Kaja, 35. Sinclair

Barnet Goals: Smith 13’, Pritchard 25’

Attendance: 1,175 (83 away)