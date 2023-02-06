The Bees made it four wins on the bounce on Friday evening against Scunthorpe United at Glanford Park.

Dean Brennan named two changes to the starting XI that beat Eastleigh on Tuesday. David Moyo and Sam Beard came in for Ryan De Havilland and Dominic Revan.

Scunthorpe started the game the better and came close after 8 minutes only for Walker to dive down low and palm the ball away to deny the hosts an early lead.

The Bees held off the Scunthorpe attacks and came close on to opening the scoring after 26 minutes when Pritchard had a volley from distance.

Barnet opened the scoring 5 minutes later. Dale Gorman’s free-kick was whipped into the Scunthorpe penalty area which evades everyone and finds the back of the net.

The hosts should have pulled one back moments later when Feeney’s half volley skimmed past the back post.

HT: Scunthorpe United 0-1 Barnet

Pritchard came close to doubling The Bees lead when he was found at the back post. Unfortunately, his header goes just wide of goal.

Gorman got his second just before the hour mark. Idris Kanu made an excellent run into The Irons box before cutting the ball back to Gorman on the edge of the box who put the ball past Owen Foster.

The hosts pulled on back before David Moyo headed in his first goal for The Bees to make it 3-1.

The hosts almost made it 3-2. The Scunthorpe forward had a free header yards from goal. Walker excellently got a hand onto the ball to deny The Irons.

The Bees take on Halifax Town next on Tuesday (7th February).

Barnet Starting XI: Walker, Collinge, Armstrong (Woods 28’), Okimo, Gorman, Kabamba, Kanu (Flanagan 90+4’), Pritchard, Moyo (Diarra 85’), Wynter, Beard

Unused substitutes: Azaze, Hall