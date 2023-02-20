The Bees were defeated 2-1 at Plainmoor. Goals from Aaron Jarvis and Tope Fadahunsi were enough to secure the three points for the hosts despite a late goal from Ryan De Havilland.

Finley Potter started his first professional game and put in a “man of the match” performance according to manager Dean Brennan. Courtney Senior started the game on the bench but would come on later to make his debut.

Aaron Jarvis opened the scoring after just 18 minutes for The Gulls. Walker was forced to make a great save moments later to keep the score down to 1-0.

The Bees came close through Sam Beard who had a free header at the back post but his effort was dealt with by the keeper.

The hosts then had two great chances to add a second. The first came from Fadahunsi who headed the ball just wide of goal from inside the six-yard box. The second chance came minutes later as Jarvis struggled to direct the fast-paced ball across the face of goal into the net.

The last chance of the half came to Harry Smith who was free at the back post but could only head the ball into the side netting.

HT: Torquay United 1-0 Barnet

Sam Beard was substituted before the second half begun and new signing Courtney Senior came on.

It took just 2 minutes after the restart for Torquay to double their lead. The Bees lost the ball in midfield and Tope Fadahunsi was there to make it 2-0.

Walker made some excellent saves to keep the score at 2-0. Ryan De Havilland gave The Bees hope of a comeback when he scored a spectacular free-kick with 11 minutes left of play but it wasn’t enough and Barnet fell to their second defeat of the week.

The Bees return to The Hive on Tuesday (21st February – 19:45 KO) when they face Altrincham.

Starting XI: Walker, Potter (Moyo 90’), Okimo, Gorman (Armstrong 64’), Kabamba, Kanu, Pritchard, Beard (Senior 46’), Diarra, Smith, De Havilland.

Unused substitutes: Azaze, Woods

Goals: De Havilland 79’

Yellow Cards: Kanu

Attendance: 2,135 (139 away)