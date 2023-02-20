Our new Community Skips Service has helped over 3000 households dispose of their large items so far! 👏
Residents can bring up to three large items for free.
We are also exploring ways to donate items deposited that are in good condition. #Reuse
🔎Find your nearest service at www.barnet.gov.uk/communityskips
Barnet Community Skips Service has helped over 3000 households dispose of their large items so far
Our new Community Skips Service has helped over 3000 households dispose of their large items so far! 👏