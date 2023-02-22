Attention Islington cafes and restaurants – applying for an Energy Relief Grant just got easier! We’re offering grants of £500 to independent food service businesses in Islington to help with energy costs.
We’ve updated the criteria to make it easier for cafes and restaurants that are on a ‘fixed tariff’ to apply.
Apply today, at https://orlo.uk/Ohn7m
