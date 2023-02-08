Detectives investigating an attempted robbery at Bond Street Underground station are today releasing these images in connection.

On 9 October at approximately 6.25pm, the two victims were walking up the stairs of the station when one of them was pushed in the back causing them to stumble down the stairs.

The group then split the victims up and circled them, demanding their phones and belongings.

The victims refused and one was kicked to the back and punched in the face.

Members of the public intervened and the group left before they could take any of their possessions.

If you recognise the people in the images please contact BTP by texting 61016 or calling 0800 40 50 40. Alternatively you can Call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.