An Essex man who stole thousands of pounds through an ATM scam has been jailed for 15 months.

A warrant was carried out by Hertfordshire Constabulary’s Serious Fraud and Cyber Unit in September 2022 following a detailed investigation of several ATM frauds. The offences occurred in Radlett, Hitchin, Royston and Welwyn Garden City between October 2021 and July 2022.

The thefts were carried out after devices were fitted to cash machines, which made it appear that the machines had retained cards inserted into them. The devices also recorded the PIN when entered by unsuspecting victims.

Isidor Martinca, aged 35, of Collard Avenue, Loughton, appeared at St Albans Crown Court, on Wednesday 22 February, and was sentenced to 15 months in prison in relation to 18 fraud offences. Proceedings will now commence to recover stolen money from Martinca through the Proceeds of Crime Act.

Investigator Alan Mordey, from Hertfordshire Constabulary’s Serious Fraud and Cyber Unit, said: “Following our investigation, which was supported by experts within the banking industry, we were able to determine how the offender was able to obtain the victims’ bank cards and PIN, using a device placed inside the card slot.

“Unfortunately, victims have lost several thousand pounds between them, but hopefully this sentencing and the prospect of some of the funds being recovered will be of some comfort.”

