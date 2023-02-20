Arachne Greek Cypriot Women’s Group

Post: Welfare Rights and Health Adviser

Term: 2 years with a possible extension

Salary: £28,000 p.a.

Full Time: 35 hours

We are a women’s organisation seeking a Greek/Greek Cypriot woman with enthusiasm, experience and knowledge of the welfare benefits system for the above post.

Two years experience within a welfare, health or social care setting and an ability to speak Greek are essential.

Closing date: 28th February 2023

For more information please contact 020 7263 6261 or email [email protected] or visit http://arachne-group.org/

Section 5(2)d of the Race Relations Act 1976 and Section 7(2)e of The Sex Discrimination Act 1975 apply

Registered Charity No.1075807 & Reg. In England & Wales Company No.3753032 Limited by Guarantee This post is funded by