Detectives are appealing for witnesses after four men were injured in a stabbing in Walthamstow.

At 20:16hrs on Monday, 13 February police were called to The Duke pub in Wood Street, E17, following reports of a stabbing.

Officers attended along with the London Ambulance Service and London’s Air Ambulance. They found three men inside the pub with stab wounds.

A fourth man was found with stab wounds in nearby Shernall Street.

The men, aged between 20 and 42, were taken to an east London hospital. One man remains in a life-threatening condition.

Officers from the local policing team in Waltham Forest are carrying out enquiries to establish what happened and are appealing for the public’s help.

Detective Inspector Grant Stevens, who is leading the investigation, said: “We are in the early stages of piecing together what happened last night and would like to hear from anyone who was inside the pub and witnessed the attack.

“Whilst news of this kind is concerning, I would like to reassure the community that there is nothing to suggest any wider risk to the public. Officers will remain in the area throughout the day and I would encourage anyone with concerns to speak with them.”

Anyone with information that could assist the investigation is asked to call 101 quoting CAD 6988/13Feb. To remain anonymous contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.