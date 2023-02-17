Detectives investigating a firearm discharge incident in London Fields, Hackney are appealing for witnesses and anyone with footage to get in touch.

An investigation was launched after police were called at 17:39hrs on Sunday, 5 February by a member of public to reports that a firearm had been discharged in Grand Union Crescent, London Fields, Hackney.

Officers attended. No injuries were reported.

Initial enquiries suggest there were three suspects on two pedal bikes responsible for the shooting. CCTV enquiries have established that one of the suspects was wearing a ‘Deliveroo’ style jacket.

We know that when the incident happened there were members of public on the street and vehicles driving nearby.

Officers are keen to speak to anyone who witnessed the incident or who saw or heard anything suspicious at around that time, or, if you were driving in the area, did you record something on dashcam?

Any piece of information, no matter how irrelevant it may seem, could be crucial in piecing together what took place.

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 giving the reference 5119/05Feb.

Information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers, anonymously, online or by calling 0800 555 111.