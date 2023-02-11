Detectives are appealing for information and witnesses following a murder in Hackney Wick.

Police were called at around 04:30hrs on Saturday, 11 February, to two people having presented at an east London hospital; both having suffered stab injuries.

Despite the efforts of medics, one of the men died at hospital. His family have been informed and he has been identified as Trei Daley, aged 26, of Bromley, south London. A post-mortem examination will be arranged in due course.

The second man, aged 24, has been discharged from hospital.

An urgent investigation has been launched, led by DCI Jim Eastwood of the Metropolitan Police’s Specialist Crime Command.

DCI Eastwood said: “Firstly, I want to express my most sincere sympathies to Trei’s family. They are being supported by specialist officers, and a dedicated team of detectives will be doing everything possible to bring to justice whoever was responsible for this tragic killing.

“Our enquiries have established that Trei was stabbed near to the Colour Factory nightclub in Queen’s Yard, which is just off White Post Lane in Hackney Wick.

“This area was still busy at around 4am to 4.30am on Saturday morning. Were you there? Did you witness some sort of fight or confrontation? Did you see or hear anything suspicious?

“Officers have already spoken with a number of people who were in the area, and I am grateful for their assistance. But there will be others who saw or heard something, and I need those people to come forward and speak with detectives.”

There have been no arrests at this early stage.

Anyone with information or any witnesses who are yet to speak with police are urged to call 101, ref 1222/11feb. To remain anonymous please contact the independent charity Crimestoppers.

Information can also be provided via https://mipp.police.uk/operation/01MPS23U82-PO1