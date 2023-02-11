British Transport Police are today issuing an appeal following a report of sexual assault within St Pancras station, London.

The incident happened at around 8.30pm on Friday 9 December 2022 as the victim walked past Holland and Barret.

A man reached out and sexually assaulted the victim, another man, before walking towards the Thames Link barrier line.

Officers believe the man in the images may have information that could help their investigation:

Anyone who knows him is asked to contact BTP by texting 61016, or by calling 0800 40 50 40. In both cases quote reference number 611 of 09/12/22.

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.