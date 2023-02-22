Recognise them?

Officers are issuing CCTV images following a robbery at Green Park station.

The incident happened at 9.40am on Thursday 24 November.

The victim, a man, was walking towards the Jubilee Line when he was stopped by two men who demanded his belongings.

They stole his coat, mobile phone, wallet, passport and bag.

The two men then ran off towards the northbound Victoria Line platform.

Officers would like to speak to the people in the images who may have information that can help their investigation.

Anyone who knows them is asked to contact BTP by texting 61016 or by calling 0800 40 50 40.

In both cases, quote reference number 161 of 24/11/22.

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

