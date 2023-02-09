Police are appealing for witnesses and drivers with dashcam footage after a pedestrian was left seriously injured following a collision in Enfield.

Officers were called to the A10, junction with Bury Street, N9, shortly after 13.30hrs on Wednesday, 8 February, to reports of a collision involving a car and a pedestrian.

Officers attended along with paramedics from London Ambulance Service (LAS).

A man, aged in his 60s, was found seriously injured.

He was treated at the scene before being taken to hospital.

His condition has been assessed as life-changing.

The vehicle, a Smart Fortwo Passion Car, did not stop at the scene and police would like to trace this vehicle.

Anyone who knows where the driver is or has any dashcam or mobile phone footage of the collision is asked to call the Serious Collision Investigation Unit witness line on 0208 597 4874 or 101 quoting CAD 3413/08FEB23.