In an announcement, it notes that, the election process is completed, when the Chief Returning Officer announces that all the ballots have closed and, “only then, the broadcast of exit polls results is allowed.”

The Radio and Television Authority also draws the attention of radio and television organisations to the provisions of the Law according to which, it is prohibited to broadcast the results of any polls relating to elections seven days before any election.

The Authority, “calls on all organisations to be very careful about the time they choose to announce the results of any exit polls.”

Failure to comply, it said, would lead to measures and possible sanctions, as per the provisions of the Law.