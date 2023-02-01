Anna Vissi has become the latest singer to appear on a billboard in New York City’s Times Square.

The Greek Cypriot superstar’s appearance on the Big Apple’s most iconic landmark is part of Spotify’s global campaign, EQUAL, an initiative highlighting the women creators on its platform and aimed at promoting gender equality in music. According to a study funded by Spotify on representation of women in the industry, only one in five artists on the charts are women.

Anna appears alongside 35 other artists from 50 countries worldwide, and their songs are included in the Equal Global playlist on Spotify.

Sharing photos of the billboard on her social media pages last week, the singer wrote: “#SpotifyEQUAL features strong female artists from all over the globe. New York city couldn’t be a better place to have our voices echoing loudly! Humbled and amazed to be part of this movement paving the way for gender equality in music. Let’s rise sisters! #proud #spotify #newyork #equal#greece #cyprus #music #2023”

Other Greek artists to have featured on Spotify’s Times Square billboard include Eleni Foureira, Elena Paparizou, Natasa Theodoridou, Despina Vandi, Josephine, Elena Tsagrinou.