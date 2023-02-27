AEK V OMONIA GREENS

AEKs U14 played a double header in the Spring Cup in what was a local derby.

With the first game underway, AEK went ahead through a Michael goal and doubled their lead via an unfortunate own goal. With the Omonia GK rattled, AEK went in at half time 2-0 up. Omonia started the second half brightly but AEK were organised and were in the ascendancy and quickly went 3-0 through a cool Marcus finish. With their tails up and giving their supporters lots to cheer, it was midfield dynamo Marcus who grabbed his second after a nice through ball from captain Lucca to calmly slot past the GK to make it a comfortable 4-0 victory.

Goals- Marcus (2), Michael, OG

MOM – Angel- a fantastic assured defensive performance

After a short break, it was straight into game 2. With Omonia seeking to make amends, they started brightly but could not find a way past the resolute AEK defence excellently marshalled by Zak and their goalkeeper Theo who was in inspired form.

It was AEK however who drew first blood and after some good work from George, fed Lucca who found Michael in space to place his shot into the Omonia net to take AEK 1-0 up at half time.

Omonia came out fighting looking to get a foothold in the game but much like the first game, could not find a way through a resolute and solid AEK side.

With only minutes left on the clock, Deen and Kai pressed to win the ball off the Omonia defence. Deen slipped past the defender and laid it off to Savva, who with a good first touch to set himself, created a yard of space to send a great shot from outside the box which sailed over the Omonia keeper. Omonia grabbed a consolation goal at the death making the final score 2-1 to AEK culminating in well deserved victories over 2 games.

Goals -Michael, Savva

MOM – Zak- a strong, disciplined defensive display